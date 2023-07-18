Total ramp closure begins Tuesday near I-75 and U.S. 10

BAY Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Construction is set to begin on Tuesday, July 18, along US-10 and southbound I-75 in Bay County, according to Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

The southbound I-75 ramp to westbound US-10 will have a total closure in effect at 7 a.m., according to MDOT. Take southbound I-75, M-84, northbound I-75, and westbound US-10 as detours.

The closures are expected until November 3, according to MDOT.

On July 10, US-10 was reduced to one lane in both directions between I-75 and 7 Mile Road. Those lane closures are in place until Tuesday, July 18, and road crews will shift traffic eastbound. Traffic will remain detoured there until November, which is when this phase of the project is expected to be completed.

The Three Mile Road bridge will remain closed and is expected to reopen before the Labor Day holiday weekend, MDOT said.

This is part of MDOT’s plan to rebuild westbound U.S. 10 from Bay City to 7 Mile Rd. in Bay County. The project includes repaving and significant bridge improvements at 3 Mile Road, Culver Creek and Mackinaw Road.

