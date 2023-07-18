Warming up a bit more Wednesday, storms return Thursday, possibly strong

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been another beautiful day around the TV5 viewing area, with plenty of sun between the clouds and pleasant temperatures!

But as we highlighted yesterday, there are at least a few spotty showers developing here and there this afternoon along lake-breeze boundaries. These areas of rain aren’t severe, but downpours are possible, so if you have outdoor plans this evening, just keep an eye on things to be safe. In areas that don’t see rain, it should be another beautiful night and a smooth day tomorrow, before rain returns for most Thursday.

This Evening & Overnight

These showers that have developed this afternoon are expected to remain possible through the early evening before the coverage diminishes as we lose the heat of the day. Not everyone will see a shower, so there is no need to cancel any evening plans. You can keep tabs on these showers through the evening with our Interactive Radar.

Lows tonight will drop into the 50s. (WNEM)

Once the showers end, skies will clear and we’ll be mostly clear to clear overnight. Winds will be light, if not calm, which will allow temperatures to drop efficiently into the 50s for overnight lows.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be nearly the same as Monday and Tuesday, though we should be a little bit warmer in the afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies. We’ll likely start clear in the morning before clouds bubble up through the day.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be warmer than the last few days. (WNEM)

Highs will land in the upper 70s to middle 80s, with variable winds, mostly from the southeast or southwest. Those winds will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

We will have a small chance for a few lake-breeze showers again on Wednesday, but the chance appears smaller than Tuesday. Severe weather is also not expected on Wednesday. Any showers will dissipate quickly into Wednesday night, though skies aren’t expected to clear as much as the previous nights as we see our next system move in closer from the west. Lows will be more mild in the upper 50s and 60s.

Thursday

Scattered rain is expected at times Thursday, with occasional storms. (WNEM)

Showers and storms are likely on Thursday, though the timing of these storms in any one spot remains a difficult thing to pin down. There may be multiple windows for showers and storms, so while you don’t need to make a decision on any outdoor plans for now, be sure to stay informed on the forecast.

Scattered storms are expected at times on Thursday. Some could be strong. (WNEM)

There is a risk for severe weather on Thursday. Right now, we’re in a Marginal Risk, which suggests isolated severe weather, but it wouldn’t be completely shocking to see that outlook raised a bit into the Slight Risk. Even in the absence of severe weather, if you have outdoor plans Thursday, you’ll want to pay attention as locally heavy rain is possible in any showers or storms.

We are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Thursday. (WNEM)

Highs on Thursday will remain warm in the upper 70s and low 80s, with higher levels of humidity.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. (WNEM)

We do expect quiet weather to largely take back over on Thursday night as the system pulls away from the area, with overnight lows settling in the 50s and 60s for Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.