Boat Club: We’re seeing women join in record numbers

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A local boat club in Bay City is offering a fun, hassle-free way to boat on mid-Michigan waters through its membership services.

The Freedom Boat Club in Bay City at Wheeler Landing Yacht Club on the Saginaw River is now seeing women join its club in record numbers.

The Freedom Boat Club also welcomes and embraces a mix of members to join. The club offers memberships, boats, and reservations to first-time boaters, newbies, seasoned boating veterans, young families, and those who are retired.

Freedom Boat Club is the world’s largest boat club operator with more than 370 locations across North America, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. Nationally, the club has more than 80,000 members and 35 percent of the members are women. That’s a higher percentage than the industry average of women boat owners, according to Freedom Boat Club.

Britne Banta, a local member, grew up boating and being on the water. This is an easy, convenient way to enjoy those traditions while making new memories with her family.

“There are not many restrictions. I can take out the boat all day as long as I have a reservation and return it by the time allotted,” Banta said. “It takes out of all the hard work of boating, so this makes it much easier and less intimidating for a woman as well.”

The club owns and maintains a fleet of boats, including bowriders, pontoons and tritoons, inshore and offshore fishing boats, and more. Before boats can be taken out on the water, members have to go through the club’s robust on-water training program with US Coast Guard-certified captains.

Freedom Boat Club handles the boat purchases, storage, maintenance, insurance, cleaning, and fuel. All members have to do is show up and have unlimited access to boating as much as they’d like.

Freedom Boat Club also encourages boaters to enjoy other water recreational activities, visit the downtown area, attend riverside concerts, festivals, boat races, and more.

If you’d like to learn more about the Freedom Boat Club, visit their Facebook, Freedom Boat Club’s website, Wheeler Landing’s website, or call them at 989-573-5005.

