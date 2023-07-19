Car wash held in memory of Reese teen

REESE, Mich. (WNEM) - People in Reese organized a car wash in honor of 17-year-old Levi Anderson.

Levi died Sunday after suffering a brain cyst. His remains were brought home on Tuesday, July 18 in a special procession after his organs were donated.

The people behind the car wash said they needed to do something to honor Levi’s memory.

“Because he’s family to me. His mother and his dad are great people, and they do so much for our community,” said Lara Wagner, organizer.

Levi’s funeral is Saturday, July 22 a 11 a.m. at the Reese High School gym.

