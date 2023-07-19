Councilman Eric Mays and others file lawsuit against Flint Mayor, city

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint City Councilman Eric Mays along with others is suing the city of Flint and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

Mays along with Councilwoman Tonya Burns and several Flint residents have filed a lawsuit again Neeley and the city of Flint in regard to the creation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Community Advisory Committee.

The committee was created to recommend to city council how to spend the $15.6 million of ARPA funding the city received that was available for community grants.

The lawsuit claims Neeley and the city violated the Flint charter by creating the committee without an ordinance or resolution and making appointments without approval from the city council.

Additionally, the lawsuit claims that Neeley, with the support of the city of Flint, has repeatedly created illegally established multi-member bodies in violation of the city’s charter in previous years.

Although 12 Flint residents were chosen to a part of the ARPA Community Advisory Committee, the lawsuit claims Neeley selected the members without approval from the city council. The lawsuit also claims apart from the committee members, residents of Flint have been denied a voice in the grantmaking process by Neeley.

Flint received a total of $94 million in ARPA funding.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.