Family mourning son killed by suspected drunk driver

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw County family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he was killed by a suspected drunk driver in Flint on July 9.

The man’s grieving mother said her son was her protector.

“I’m doing better than I thought I would be. I’m doing a lot of laughing and joking. You know if it wasn’t for my support system, I don’t think I would be any good,” said Monyette Hatter, the mother of 29-year-old Jalon Tarver.

Hatter’s life changed forever on July 9, which is when she said her son was run down by a suspected drunk driver. It happened near the intersection of North Saginaw Street and Damon Street in Flint.

“My son was walking someone across the street, and they said she was doing like 100 miles per hour. They said that he died on the scene,” Hatter said.

Police said a teenage girl was taken into custody after leaving the scene.

Hatter said her son served in the army and he loved to help others. She said she is going to miss everything about him.

“He said he always wanted to take care of me,” Hatter said.

Tarver will be laid to rest on Friday, July 21, and while most of the details are finalized, close family friend Tye Ahmad said they’re still looking for a veterans group to do the 21-gun salute.

“I haven’t got a lot of responses,” Ahmad said. “I’m not sure who in this area does that. I, for one, work with the Concerned Veterans of Saginaw County, and also the Veterans Treatment Courts, and haven’t got any responses. So, if we can get any of our comrades to come and honor our fallen comrade that would be great.”

While Hatter prepares to say a final goodbye to her son, she has a message for the driver who took his life.

“Get help. Seek counseling. Rehab. Advocate for youth drunk drivers. My son ain’t coming back. But if there’s anything that you can do to make sure this don’t happen again, one life saved, that’s enough for me,” Hatter said.

Tarver’s visitation will be Thursday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Paradise Funeral Chapel in Saginaw. His funeral will be Friday morning at 11 a.m. at Messiah Missionary Baptist Church on Williamson Road in Bridgeport Township.

