First Alert Day: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our Wednesday has been pretty pleasant once again, but we’re getting closer to our next round of showers and thunderstorms which will be arriving on Thursday.

There is a chance these showers and storms could be strong to severe, and because of that, we have decided to issue a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday. It won’t be raining every second of the day, but if you do have outdoor plans, you will want to pay attention to the forecast for tomorrow, especially if you plan on being outside from lunchtime into the evening hours.

This Evening & Overnight

You don’t have to worry about severe weather tonight, and most, if not all of our outdoor plans should be dry. There are a few very spotty light showers showing up on radar tonight, but we don’t expect these to be terribly disruptive even if they survive the trip into our area from West Michigan. Any lake-breeze showers that develop should diminish pretty quickly this evening, too.

Lows tonight are expected to be more mild. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s most of the evening, before dropping into the 60s overnight. We’ll likely see more mugginess tonight and into tomorrow than we have over the last few days. Winds will be light out of the south southeast.

Thursday

It’s important to know that we don’t expect it to be raining every single second on Thursday. So you will be able to find windows if you absolutely have to get something done outside. But be sure to stay on top of the weather as you do so. You can use our Interactive Radar to track storms all day long!

A Slight Risk of severe weather is in place for the entire TV5 viewing area on Thursday. (WNEM)

Scattered showers and storms will be possible as soon as the morning hours, however the window we’re expecting for severe weather is between 12-8 PM. As we continue to get data into the weather center, if it’s possible to tighten up that window, we will certainly do so.

The earliest showers will be possible on Thursday morning, but these are not expected to be severe. (WNEM)

Damaging winds and hail, along with the typical downpours and lightning will be the main hazards we’re concerned with tomorrow. However, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out completely. Like last week, most storms are NOT expected to produce tornadoes, but still have a plan in the event that occurs. Our current expectation is that the best chance for any rotation would be in storms that develop on their own, not in line segments. Ultimately, we expect storms to gradually build into a line, which would transition to more of a straight-line wind threat as the evening goes along.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected to be ongoing Thursday afternoon. (WNEM)

The graphic below showers each individual threat between wind, hail, and tornadoes. It shows where the highest chance exists for each. For example, the best chance for storms to rotate would be around the Tri-Cities and Thumb southward, with lesser of a risk to the northwest.

A breakdown of our severe threats tomorrow. The areas shaded in yellow show where the risks are higher for each threat. (WNEM)

While heavy rain is possible, we expect this chance for severe weather to remain progressive enough to avoid major, prolonged flooding issues. Generally speaking, about 0.25 to 0.75″ seems reasonable, though we’ve seen over the last few weeks, those who get hardest with downpours could pick up higher amounts.

Scattered storms are still expected during the evening hours on Thursday. (WNEM)

In addition to the storms, expect plenty of warmth and humidity on Thursday, with highs in the 70s and 80s and dew points well into the 60s. Winds will be southwesterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts between 20 to 25 miles per hour.

High temperatures are expected to remain warm Thursday. (WNEM)

Storms are expected to diminish quickly after 8 PM, and we’ll remain pretty quiet overnight into Friday morning. Clouds will be slower to clear, but should do so as the day goes along on Friday. Lows Thursday night will settle in the 50s and low 60s.

