Flint City AFC head coach named USL W League Coach of the Year

By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City AFC head coach has been named the USL W League Coach of the Year, due to her success in leading a historic turnaround in her first season coaching.

Michele Krzisnik led the AFC women to an undefeated 9-0-3 regular-season record in 2023, including the club’s first title win in the Great Lakes Division and its first W League playoff appearance.

Team President Costa Papista and AFC partner Eddie Hudson released the following joint statement:

“We would like to congratulate Coach Michele on this award. Her leadership and that of her staff has propelled our Women’s side to where we hoped it could be. This recognition is well deserved and the start of something special for Flint City AFC.”

Krzisnik’s career in coaching started in 1997. She has coached Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) national finalists in 2014 and 2019, and in a championship last week in Virginia.

She has also helped in the development of three Michigan Gatorade Players of the Year along with two U.S. women’s national team players.

Krzisnik was named the NSCAA National Coach of the Year for girls and the MSYSA Youth Coach of the Year in 2014.

Since 2019, Krzisnik has served as director of coaching for the Michigan Hawks, a team she played for in her youth

Krzisnik was joined by associate head coach Doug Landefeld and assistants Dennis Darnoi and Shannon Browning in her first season of coaching the Flint City AFC.

