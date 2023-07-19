Football returns next month for the Vehicle City Gridiron Classic

The football season heats back up next month and it’s been announced which teams will show off their new squads in this year’s Vehicle City Gridiron Classic.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
There will be four games at Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium.

The first is on Aug. 24 between the Clio Mustangs and Mount Morris Panthers, followed by two-time Division 2 Champion Warren De La Salle Collegiate High School versus Davison.

“We’re excited to play probably the top program in the state, Warren De La Salle. They won two consecutive state titles and we’re gonna find out where we’re at real quick,” said Jake Weingartz, the Davison High School head football coach.

On Friday, July 25, Flint Hamady will play Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy, followed by a rematch from last year’s Gridiron Classic between Flint’s Carmen-Ainsworth and Kearsley.

“It’s going to be some good football and getting the kids out here, and getting some experience, and seeing the place, and just enjoying our time here,” Dajuan Massey, the Carman-Ainsworth head football coach.

This is the sixth year for the Flint-Genesee Vehicle City Gridiron Classic.

