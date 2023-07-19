Grand Blanc School Board member charged in alleged false electors scheme

By Rayvin Bleu and Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Grand Blanc School Board member has been charged for her reported role in a scheme to pick a fake slate of electors in the 2020 presidential election.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 16 people with felonies for their roles in the alleged false electors scheme after the 2020 presidential election.

Related: AG’s office: 16 Michigan residents charged in false elector scheme

Among the 16 accused is 55-year-old Grand Blanc School Board member Amy Facchinello. She is charged with multiple felonies for conspiracy and forgery, accused of signing fraudulent election certificates claiming Donald Trump won the state in the 2020 presidential election.

The felonies Facchinello faces include forgery, election law forgery, uttering and publishing, and related conspiracy charges, some of which come with penalties of up to 14 years behind bars.

Nessel said the accused met covertly in the basement of Michigan Republican Party headquarters to sign their names to certificates claiming they were the elected and qualified electors.

“That was a lie. They weren’t the duly elected and qualified electors. And each of the defendants knew it. They carried out these actions with the hope and belief that the electoral votes of Michigan’s 2020 election would be awarded to the candidate of their choosing. Instead of the candidate that Michigan voters actually chose,” Nessel said.

This is not the first time Facchinello has made headlines.

During the pandemic, she was an ardent opponent of mask mandates. In 2021, Grand Blanc students, parents, and community members rallied to have Facchinello recalled after she repeatedly promoted QAnon-related material on her social media accounts.

In 2022, residents called for her resignation after her reported involvement in the scheme for which she is now charged.

Facchinello is not the only elected official facing charges. The current mayor of Wyoming, Kent Vanderwood, was also charged in the false elector scheme.

TV5 reached out to Amy Facchinello for comment but has not yet heard back.

One member of the Grand Blanc School Board did respond to TV5 saying they had no comment.

