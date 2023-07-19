Grand Blanc softball stars excited to play one final game together

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The best of Michigan high school softball will be competing in one last game.

Tomorrow is the MHSSCA All-Star Game which takes place at Davenport University and several of our local athletes will be competing.

That includes Grand Blanc star pitcher Sydney Long as well as catcher Carson Kuhlmann.

The two have spent years playing high school and travel softball together and they share a strong bond both as teammates and friends.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.