Michigan organization pushing for Transparency Act

Transparency Act
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A Michigan group is pushing to expand the public records law to the executive and legislative branches.

“You can’t have accountability without transparency. They work hand in hand,” said John Clore, the founder of Michigan Initiatives for Action.

The group is promoting the Transparency Act, a citizen initiative that aims to subject the executive and legislative branches to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

This week, it received approval from the Board of State Canvassers to begin collecting signatures to put the issue on the 2024 ballot.

The law dates to 1976, and previous calls to change it have gone nowhere.

Clore pointed out Michigan is among the relatively few states with the exemption, and he’s reached out to lawmakers to try to change that with no success.

“Our legislators don’t want to jump on board,” Clore said. “I find that very peculiar. It’s very odd, you know? Here they’re claiming to be for transparency, they want the FOIA Act, but not when it’s a citizens’ initiative? I don’t get it.”

Violators would be subject to a fine of a $1,000 and up to 90-days in jail or both.

Clore said the initiative needs about 356,000 signatures, but he’s hoping for 425,000.

To learn more about this initiative, visit the Michigan Initiatives for Action’s website.

