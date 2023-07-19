Michigan State University prepares for alcohol sales at sports events following new law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You will soon see beer, wine and mixed drinks at future college sporting events.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a new law Tuesday that would allow college stadiums to sell alcoholic beverages.

The law lifts the state ban and allows university governing boards to apply for liquor licenses to sell alcohol at basketball, football and hockey games.

Michigan State University hasn’t confirmed when they would be ready to sell alcohol at sporting events, but officials with the school said they are committed to identifying a process to make it happen while keeping safety in mind.

“College students love alcohol and sometimes it can be a bad thing,” said MSU student Stefan Kobiljak. “But the atmosphere that usually comes around with that football games, you know, alcohol is alcohol.”

Many Spartan fans, like Kobiljak, are excited about the possibility to purchase alcohol at Spartan Stadium.

“The partying before that, the partying after that, if that can curb it a little bit, I think it’s definitely worthwhile,” Kobiljak said.

Michigan State Rep. Graham Filler said binge drinking before sports games was a huge concern that prompted the new law.

“Instead of telling people you can’t have a drink for four hours, ‘Well, OK, I’m gonna go really hard at the start,’” Filler said.

In a statement, an MSU spokesperson said the university acknowledges the new law and is taking the steps to offer the option and that they are working through some logistics. He added that they cannot definitively say if they will be ready by the fall.

While some may think that the new law would make fans drunk during the game, others believe it will only add to MSU’s culture.

“I do recognize that competitive sports bring out a lot of passion just by the competitive nature of it,” said MSU alumni Jeff Richburg. “Combining that with alcohol could be something problematic.”

“I think our culture is already strong here at MSU,” said MSU student Ny Jones. “This just adds more to it.”

Out of the 14 Big Ten schools, 11 are allowed to sell alcohol at football games as of this year, not including MSU or the University of Michigan.

The MSU Spartan Football Team’s season opener is set for Sept. 1 against Central Michigan University. The MSU Board of Trustees is not scheduled to meet until Sept. 16.

