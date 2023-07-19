Michigan taking part in illegal spam call crackdown

On June 7, Attorney General Treg Taylor joined 27 other states in a movement against...
On June 7, Attorney General Treg Taylor joined 27 other states in a movement against telemarketing scams.(KTVF Archive)
By Anthony Parrish
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michigan (WNEM) - Michigan is taking part in the nationwide crackdown against illegal telemarketing calls to U.S. consumers.

“Operation Stop Scam Calls” is an initiative combing efforts from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), nationwide law enforcement partners, and attorneys general from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The initiative targets telemarketers and the companies that hire them, along with lead generators and Voice over Internet Protocol who collect and distribute consumers numbers to robocallers.

“Michigan residents received more than 1.2 billion robocalls in 2021, many of them illegal scam calls,” Nessel said. “But there has been a substantial reduction in the number of complaints reported to the FTC because our efforts to combat robocalls have resulted in an increase in the number of Michigan registrations on the Do Not Call List. Our Department’s Robocall Task Force, formed in 2019, has helped the national effort to reduce the number of unwanted calls Michigan residents receive. We have also shut down some robocall operations targeting Michigan and will continue to work to protect residents from these intrusive and often illegal calls.”

Last month, as part of “Operation Stop Scam Calls,” AG Nessel sued Avid Telecom for allegedly facilitating 7.5 billion robocalls to consumers on the National Do Not Call List.

Nessel claims those calls violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

Nessel also won judgements to shut down a large Texas-based robocall operation. In 2019, the operation made more than 42 million calls to Michigan residents, of which more than 19 million calls were made to residents who were on the Do Not Call Registry.

Related: Nessel: Crack down on robocalls is working

“Government agencies at all levels are united in fighting the scourge of illegal telemarketing. We are taking action against those who trick people into phony consent to receive these calls and those who make it easy and cheap to place these calls,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

The FTC announced five additional cases against companies and individuals who allegedly are responsible for distributing or assisting in distributing illegal telemarketing calls nationwide to billions of consumers.

“The FTC and its law enforcement partners will not rest in the fight against illegal telemarketing,” Levine said.

The FTC has resources on its website to help consumers, including advice related to robocalls, which can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Kings Lane Apartments
Man accused of killing, dismembering wife shot and killed by police
Levi Anderson
Procession held for teenage Gift of Life donor
Marcel Carter
Mini-bike chase leads to arrest, suspect facing charges
Deadly crash in Saginaw on July 18.
Police: Ogemaw Co. woman killed in Saginaw crash

Latest News

A 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man are dead, 15 others are injured.
Police seeking public’s help investigating deadly Saginaw street party shootings
Power outage generic
Planned power outage for Gladwin Co. on July 21
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, July 19
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet return with ‘Starcatcher,’ an album they say ‘represents boys becoming men’