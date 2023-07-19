New cancer support group spreading awareness year-round

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A new support group is spreading cancer awareness year-round.

Five-time cancer survivor Valerie Toles shared her difficult, yet triumphant, battle against the disease in November.

Now, less than a year later, she has started a support group called Survivors International Support Services to educate and uplift people.

The group held an event at the Neighborhood Engagement Hub in Flint on Tuesday, July 18 where people could share their stories.

“We are here to give people hope. Sometimes going through sickness, you don’t have no hope, so we are here to speak life and curse death,” Toles said.

Toles has beaten breast cancer and liver cancer.

Tina Lincoln, a survivor of triple-negative breast cancer, also spoke at the event. It will be one year in September since Lincoln has beaten the disease.

“It’s an honor for me to be able to speak about this,” Lincoln said. “My mother was a…she had breast cancer. She died from breast cancer. My sister had a double mastectomy 24 years ago, and she is a 24-year survivor. So, I appreciate Valerie inviting me to come here and express my feelings on breast cancer.”

Those who came out were able to express themselves but also take in some advice from oncologist Dr. Khalil Katato.

“I think we need to educate the public about when to get concerned about cancer, what to do, what are the symptoms, how to eat healthy and avoid harmful habits that would cause cancer,” Katato said.

For more information about Survivors International Support Services, call 810-293-5350.

