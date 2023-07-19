New law makes Michigan 23rd state to make cocktails to-go permanent

By Anna Kathman
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A new law, SB 141, signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday makes Michigan the 23rd state to make cocktails to-go permanent.

Advocates say the legislation will support local businesses and consumers.

“Michigan consumers can now enjoy the added convenience of cocktails to-go on a permanent basis,” said Andy Deloney, senior vice president and head of state public policy at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. “Not only do cocktails to-go afford adult consumers the ability to take home their favorite hand-crafted cocktails, but they help support local hospitality businesses facing economic hardships.”

Since the start of the pandemic, several states and the District of Columbia have enacted laws to permanently allow cocktails to-go, while 10 others have laws that allow cocktails to-go on a temporary basis. Other states are still considering legislation.

