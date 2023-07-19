Over 100-year-old Owosso mural being restored

A mural in Owosso that is more than a century old is being restored.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - A mural in Owosso that is more than a century old is being restored.

“I feel like community and art should be hand in hand and this is one way that we can do that,” said Jennifer Ross, an artist and exhibit director for the Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC).

The more than 100-year-old Quaker Oats mural in Owosso is being brought back to full color with every brush stroke.

Ross and another mural artist said research shows bringing art and community together helps bring life downtown.

“There were studies done over on the East Coast where dying urban communities decided to do mural projects and when they did, their downtown became vibrant again, became a place where people would want to be a part of and young families would want to be a part of and so they thrived,” Ross said.

Tuesday, July 18 was the pair’s second day of painting, and they said many residents have already cheered them on.

Read next:
Man accused of killing, dismembering wife shot and killed by police
A woman was found dead inside a Kings Lane Apartment in Burton according to police.
Celebrating success of 988 suicide lifeline one year later
Lines for Life hosts 30th annual fundraiser for 988 lifeline services.
AG’s office: 16 Michigan residents charged in false elector scheme
File Image
Police: Ogemaw Co. woman killed in Saginaw crash
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Granderson, 58, was sentenced for armed robbery in 1992.
Parole hearing scheduled for man serving life sentence
Levi Anderson
Procession held for teenage Gift of Life donor
Kings Lane Apartments
Man accused of killing, dismembering wife shot and killed by police
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Attempted break in at a Midland Co. residence

Latest News

Over 100-year-old Owosso mural being restored
Police: Ogemaw Co. woman killed in Saginaw crash
Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan governor signs legislation expanding voting rights
TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, July 18