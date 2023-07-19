Parts of US-10 closed due to serious injury crash

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A serious injury crash has closed parts of US-10 in Bay County, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

MSP Tri-City Post said four cars and a semi were involved in a serious injury crash on US-10 near 9 Mile Road.

MSP Traffic Crash Reconstructionist and MSP Aviation were called to the scene, MSP said, adding the crash is under investigation.

Residents are asked to seek an alternate route.

