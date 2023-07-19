Planned power outage for Gladwin Co. on July 21

By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT
GLADWIN CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Gladwin County residents should expect a planned power outage on Friday, July 21.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media about the planned outage, saying Consumers Energy will notify the customers who will be affected by email.

The planned outage will occur on Friday, July 21 starting at 12 a.m. and is expected to last for four hours, the sheriff’s office said. The back up date, should Consumers need to use it, is scheduled for Friday, July 28.

About 6,491 customers will be affected in the areas of Gladwin City, Sherman Township, Butman Township, Hamilton Township, Sage Township, Gladwin Township, and Gladwin County, the sheriff’s office said.

Consumers wants to note the number will affect active electric meters, not physical structures, the sheriff’s office said, adding the planned outage is to replace failed equipment.

The sheriff’s office said any questions should be directed to Consumers Energy, which residents can contact via phone call at 1-800-477-5050.

