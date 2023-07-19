Police: Ogemaw Co. woman killed in Saginaw crash

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An Ogemaw County woman was killed in a crash in Saginaw on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

On Tuesday, July 18 about 4:20 p.m. Saginaw police were dispatched to N. Washington Avenue near N. 6th Avenue to respond to a crash, said Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow with the Saginaw Police Department.

Gerow said a black 2007 Dodge Caliber was traveling northbound when it collided with a gray 2013 Ford pickup truck.

According to Gerow, the 51-year-old Ogemaw County man who was driving the Dodge was traveling at a very high rate of speed and lost control, going into the southbound lane and colliding with the Ford truck head-on.

A 37-year-old Ogemaw County woman who was a passenger in the Dodge suffered deadly injuries and was pronounced dead after arriving at a local hospital, Gerow said.

Gerow said the occupants of the Ford truck were not seriously injured.

He said alcohol and excessive speed are both suspected factors in the crash.

