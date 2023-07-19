Police seeking public’s help investigating deadly Saginaw street party shootings

Multiple agencies are investigating a crime scene in Saginaw after several people were injured.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are seeking the public’s help in investigating a series of shootings that happened during a large street party in Saginaw on June 24.

It happened near Fourth Street and Johnson Street.

Two people were killed, and several others were injured. Police have since identified the deceased as 51-year-old Pamela Whitson and 19-year-old Ryan Clemons.

As of July 19, two victims remain hospitalized, MSP said, adding no suspects have been arrested.

MSP is requesting the public and people who attended the street party to come forward with any information they may have.

If you have any information, call the MSP Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-759-1605 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

