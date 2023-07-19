Repeat weather for Wednesday before storm chances Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Shower coverage is expected to stay sparse today just like it was on Tuesday with the best chance of showers closer to the shoreline north of the Saginaw Bay. Other than temperatures being about three to four degrees warmer than Tuesday, it’s essentially a repeat performance weather-wise today!

Our attention is really starting to turn over to Thursday where there is a chance of thunderstorms developing along a cold front. We’ve been starting to get more clarity on Thursday’s forecast with most recent forecast models and data that’s coming in. The cold front has been holding off until the afternoon hours which will allow a better chance of thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe.

Today

The morning is starting off with plenty of clear skies and sunshine again which will lead to fair weather clouds in the afternoon. There will be the pop-up shower chance near the shoreline north of the Saginaw Bay, but realistically that shower chance is at 10% or less so it certainly won’t be a washout if any showers are able to get going. The rest of our area will see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs up to around 81 degrees. Most everybody will be about three to four degrees warmer than Tuesday! Today’s wind will be east southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will be up to around 81 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies take over for the overnight hours with lows falling to around 62 degrees. There is a small chance of an isolated shower near sunrise Thursday, but overall we expect the area to stay dry through the Thursday morning hours. Tonight’s wind will also be southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

The incoming low pressure system and cold front poses a chance for thunderstorms, especially because of the passage of the cold front holding off a bit into the PM hours. This gives the atmosphere more time to “charge up” by building up heat and humidity. We expect a largely, if not completely dry, morning before storms start to fire to the northwest around noon.

Storms will be able to start around midday Thursday. (WNEM)

This storm activity will migrate south and east through the course of the early-afternoon, by 4 PM most storms will be into the Thumb and anywhere southeast. Right after the storms and cold front, expect to see a drop in temperatures but also a slight drop in humidity. Storm activity will clear out completely around 7 PM.

Strong storms are possible Thursday afternoon. (WNEM)

The afternoon storms, especially in the Thumb, will have the potential to bring damaging wind gusts of 60 mpg and 1″ hail. Additionally, like we saw last week it really didn’t take much effort for our storms/supercells to rotate, so we will need to watch this for the isolated potential of a tornado. It’s a low chance, but not impossible. The Storm Prediction Center is also highlighting the stronger storm chance with a Marginal/Isolated Risk.

Thursday's severe weather chance is isolated as of now. (WNEM)

On the lighter side, highs will reach up to around 80 degrees with dew points between 60 and 65 degrees. The wind will initially be southerly before the cold front, veering to the northwest behind it with wind speeds from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Rain totals are expected to exceed 0.5″ to 0.75″ directly under the storms, especially in the Thumb.

Thursday will be up to around 80 degrees. (WNEM)

For a look past Thursday, head over to the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

