Truck, UTV damaged in fire in wheat field

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - A pickup truck and a UTV were destroyed in a fire in a wheat field in Tuscola Township on Tuesday, July 18.

Farmers were working on a combine in a wheat field that was being harvested when a fire broke out, Frankenmuth Fire Chief Phillip Kerns said.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the 9800 block of Frankenmuth Road.

The farmers were using a UTV, which caused wheat stubble to catch fire, Kerns said.

Several fire crews responded to the fire. About 5,000 gallons of water was used to put the fire out, Kerns said.

A pickup truck and a UTV were destroyed in the fire. About 12 acres of wheat stubble were also burned, according to Frankenmuth Fire Capt. Brandon Schmitzer.

Wheat that was not yet harvested was not damaged.

Kerns is advising farmers with somewhat dry conditions to have a tractor and implement on hand in the event of a field fire.

“This greatly assists firefighters’ efforts in controlling a blaze in a wheat field and helps to minimize the spread and damage from a fire,” Kerns said.

