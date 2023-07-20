19-year-old Saginaw man killed in shooting

Michigan State Police are investigating an incident at a home on North Clinton Street in Saginaw.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old Saginaw man was shot and killed Wednesday night in the city of Saginaw.

It happened about 10:15 p.m. on July 19 at a residence in the 2500 block of N. Clinton Street.

Detectives from the Michigan State Police Saginaw Major Case Unit responded to the scene and found the man dead with a gunshot wound, MSP said.

No one else was injured, and no arrests have been made.

The murder remains under investigation. If you have any information, call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1605 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

