3 Boy Scouts missing from Alger County camp text 911, located by rescue team

The Boy Scout leaders assisted all responding units with the search.
The Boy Scout leaders assisted all responding units with the search.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Three boys were located by an Alger County rescue team on Thursday after being separated from their hiking group.

At approximately 6 p.m., a call was received by the Alger County Sheriff’s Office reporting that three young boys were discovered missing from the Hiawatha Boy Scout camp on Doe Lake Rd. in Au Train Twp.

Alger County Sheriff’s Deputies, Alger County K9 Unit, and the Alger County Rescue 21 team were dispatched for a search and located the missing boys within a half hour. Responders said the boys were all in good health.

The Alger County Dispatchers were able to contact the missing children via 911 texting. By doing so, they were able to obtain GPS coordinates for the search team to respond. The missing boys remained at that location as instructed making the search times minimal.

911 texting is available even if cell service is unavailable.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-10 open again following serious injury crash
Deadly crash in Saginaw on July 18.
Police: Ogemaw Co. woman killed in Saginaw crash
A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana.
Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Levi Anderson
Car wash held in memory of Reese teen

Latest News

FILE - Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot speaks with reporters after announcing his 2018...
Michigan clerk stripped of election duties after being charged for acting as fake elector in 2020
(MGN graphic)
A woman, 20, is arrested after 2 children were found in car seats outside a suburban Detroit school
Generic police lights
3 suffered life-threatening injuries in Bay Co. crash, 4 others injured
PHOTOS: Gov. Whitmer shows her life in plastic