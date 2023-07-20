3 suffered life-threatening injuries in Bay Co. crash, 4 others injured

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Three people suffered life-threatening injuries, and four other people were injured in a traffic crash that occurred in Bay County during the afternoon of Wednesday, July 19, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 on eastbound US-10 near 9-Mile Road in Bay County.

MSP said the preliminary investigation indicates a 59-year-old Harrison man was driving a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck heading eastbound on US-10 when he hit a 2015 Hyundai Veloster driven by a 37-year-old Bay City man.

Following the initial crash, a chain reaction crash continued forward into eastbound traffic that was slowed/stopped in a construction zone, MSP said.

According to MSP, the other vehicles involved in the crash were a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by a 46-year-old Auburn woman who had two 14-year-old passengers, a 2022 Chevrolet Traverse driven by a 46-year-old Southgate woman who had a 53-year-old passenger, and a 2015 Nissan van, driven by a 56-year-old Saginaw resident.

In total, five vehicles were involved in the crash, MSP said.

The driver and one passenger of the 2019 Chevrolet Traverse were taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries, MSP said, adding the other passenger was taken by helicopter to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. MSP said all three people are now in stable condition.

MSP said the driver of the 2015 Hyundai Veloster and 2015 Nissan van were taken by ambulance to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck and the driver of the 2022 Chevrolet Traverse suffered minor injuries and were released on-scene, according to MSP, who added no other injuries were reported.

The freeway reopened about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, according to MSP.

The incident remains under investigation.

