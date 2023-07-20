Animal Control removes dog, 33 cats, 5 dead cats from Onondaga home

Ingham County Animal Control said they received a tip that a residence had 50 cats suffering from various illnesses and injuries and multiple dead animals.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Animal Control officers removed one dog, 33 cats and five dead cats from an Onondaga home Thursday.

According to authorities, a search warrant was executed on a home located near the intersection of Onondaga and Kinneville roads. Animal Control said they had received a tip that a residence had 50 cats suffering from various illnesses and injuries and multiple dead animals.

Ingham County Animal Control said the suspect surrendered all animals and is cooperating with the investigation. A report will be submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

A number of the animals are in need of medical attention.

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is requesting residents donate non-clumping cat litter, wet pate cat food, and chicken feed. More information on donations can be found on the official Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter website.

