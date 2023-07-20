CMU football is fired up to bounce back from last season

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - “Maction” is already starting to warm up even before college football season starts.

The Mid-American Conference is hosting its Media Day here at the Fox Theater in Detroit, featuring of course, the Central Michigan Chippewas. Head coach Jim McElwain along with players Trey Jones and Deiyantei Powell-Woods all represented CMU Football today. For them, being at the Fox with all the other MAC teams already has the Chippewas ecstatic for the upcoming season.

“Just being here in the Fox Theater with everybody surrounding us, it’s a bunch of football guys. It’s really exciting to let us know that the football season is really underway,” said Junior Defensive Back Trey Jones.

Last season Central Michigan went 4-6 in what was Jim McElwain’s only losing season with CMU since he joined in 2019. It was a season filled with adversity that Coach Mac and the guys feel only made them that much stronger for this year.

“I think all of us were embarrassed,” said McElwain. “I could sense that with our guys but you know what, I think that they’ve put in the work and we got to get it turned around.”

The players have that same mentality. Senior Offensive Lineman Deiyantei Powell-Woods told WNEM, “People are stepping up, people are growing up mentally, physically, as players and as people. We’ve got something to prove for sure and we’re going to go show it to the world.”

Central Michigan will start their season on September 1st at Spartan Stadium against Michigan State, but it’s clear from talking with Coach McElwain and the guys, they’re ready for the “Maction” to get underway this season.

