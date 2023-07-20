Davison man wins nearly $193K playing lottery

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Davison man won nearly $193,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.

Greg Escue, 66, won the money playing the Fantasy 5 game.

He was one of two people who matched the winning numbers (19-24-29-33-34) on July 9. Escue will receive $192,901.

A Davison man won nearly $193,000 playing the Michigan Lottery. (WNEM)

Escue bought his ticket at the Kroger gas station, located at 524 N. State Street in Davison.

“I was scrolling through the nightly results and saw that the Fantasy 5 jackpot had been hit,” Escue said. “I got out of bed to get my tickets and they were nowhere to be found. I finally went out to my car, and there they were.”

He said when he saw he matched all five numbers he was so excited he thought he was having a heart attack.

He plans to take a vacation with his winnings and save the rest, the Michigan Lottery said.

“I always try to be positive and optimistic. I’m always telling people, ‘when you buy a ticket, you go from no chance to as good a chance as anyone to win,’” Escue said.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.