Davison man wins nearly $193K playing lottery

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Davison man won nearly $193,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.

Greg Escue, 66, won the money playing the Fantasy 5 game.

He was one of two people who matched the winning numbers (19-24-29-33-34) on July 9. Escue will receive $192,901.

A Davison man won nearly $193,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.
A Davison man won nearly $193,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.(WNEM)

Escue bought his ticket at the Kroger gas station, located at 524 N. State Street in Davison.

“I was scrolling through the nightly results and saw that the Fantasy 5 jackpot had been hit,” Escue said. “I got out of bed to get my tickets and they were nowhere to be found. I finally went out to my car, and there they were.”

He said when he saw he matched all five numbers he was so excited he thought he was having a heart attack.

He plans to take a vacation with his winnings and save the rest, the Michigan Lottery said.

“I always try to be positive and optimistic. I’m always telling people, ‘when you buy a ticket, you go from no chance to as good a chance as anyone to win,’” Escue said.

Read next:
Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General
Michigan State Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that took place at a...
19-year-old Saginaw man killed in shooting
Saginaw murder
Grand Blanc school board member faces recall over election charges
Amy Facchinello
What’s next for the 16 Michigan GOP members accused of election fraud?
What’s next for the 16 Michigan GOP members accused of election fraud?

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-10 open again following serious injury crash
Deadly crash in Saginaw on July 18.
Police: Ogemaw Co. woman killed in Saginaw crash
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana.
Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor
Levi Anderson
Car wash held in memory of Reese teen

Latest News

Gladwin Co. sheriff warns residents about phone scam
Party on McCarty, the popular summer concert series in Saginaw Township, has been postponed...
Party on McCarty postponed due to weather
Probable cause hearing for man accused of kidnapping Lansing 2-year-old rescheduled
International Moon Day