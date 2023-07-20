DOW Great Lakes Bay Invitational - Day One

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The DOW Great Lakes Bay Invitational started up this morning at Midland Country Club.

Several local players hit the links. Former Michigan State Spartan Valery Plata and her teammate finished six over par.

Lapeer’s Kris Tamulis and her teammate shot one over on the day.

Kim Dinh from Midland also finished at one over.

After the first round of play, Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan lead the field at six under.

