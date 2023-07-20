A few storms still possible for some, main severe threat is over, easy Friday ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been an active afternoon with strong to severe storms for parts of the area, mainly around the Tri-Cities, Clare and Isabella counties, and southward.

While we had no tornado warnings, there were some severe thunderstorm warnings that came with “considerable damage” tags, meaning the damage potential was higher than a typical thunderstorm warning. The main hazard we’ve seen up to this point was large hail stones, some of them appearing to exceed 2″ in diameter.

Quieter weather settles in as we wrap up the week tomorrow and we should have a nice start to the weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

A few remaining storms are possible, but should stay below severe limits. (WNEM)

While a few storms still look possible, our main threat for severe weather appears to be over. As of 4:20 PM this afternoon, most of the lingering storms behind the main cold front were located in our counties north of the Tri-Cities region. Some of these storms may produce some locally strong wind gusts and sub-severe hail, but we expect the threat for severe weather to be relatively low.

Low temperatures tonight will be in the 50s and 60s. (WNEM)

Overnight, the chance for widespread rain comes to an end, with just a chance for a lingering spotty shower overnight. Clouds will vary, and may remain stubborn to clear until Friday morning. Lows will settle in the 50s and 60s tonight, with a light northwesterly wind.

Friday

Skies are expected to briefly clear on Friday morning, but we do expect some redevelopment of clouds into the afternoon to at least a mix of clouds and sun. The humidity will drop off quite a bit, leading to a very comfortable day.

High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s Friday. (WNEM)

Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s on Friday, with a northwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 20 to 25 miles per hour.

A few spotty showers are possible Friday. (WNEM)

There is a small chance for a lingering shower on Friday afternoon and early evening, but this appears to be a really spotty chance and any rain on Friday is not expected to amount to anything significant. These showers, if they even develop, would drop off quickly after sunset.

Skies will be mostly clear on Friday night, with lows settling in the 50s into Saturday morning.

