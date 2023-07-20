First Alert Weather Day Thursday for strong to severe storms

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The forecast for strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon is still holding as of this morning. We expect a quick moving cold front to cross over the Mid-Michigan during the early to mid-afternoon hours, helping to spark strong to severe storms. The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day because of today’s storm potential.

There is a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday. (WNEM)

If you have plans to be outside today, know that the morning is actually still going to be quiet, even the evening hours after around 6 PM. It’s just the noon to 6 PM timeframe that will be of main concern for being outside. With some outdoor events ongoing like the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational and the Arenac County Fair in Standish, stay weather aware and keep an eye on the sky during the afternoon. Make sure your devices are charged and that you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. One source of alert information is the TV5 First Alert Weather App! You can find it in the App Store or on Google Play, search “WNEM Weather.”

Today

This morning a few isolated showers will be possible in the northern parts of our area as they are remnants of thunderstorms from Wisconsin from earlier in the night. The drier we stay this morning though, the higher the likelihood of us being able to see stronger to severe storms this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting today’s severe weather risk with a Slight (Scattered) Risk.

The Storm Prediction Center's Slight Risk today indicates a better chance of scattered, rather than isolated, severe storms. (WNEM)

Around noon is when we expect the first storms to start to fire up in our area. These storms will be closer to Houghton Lake, Roscommon, Harrison, and west of West Branch. These initial storms likely won’t be able to rotate very quickly, so initially in those locations it will be a damaging wind gust and large hail threat.

Storms will be getting started around noon to 1 PM. (WNEM)

Closer to 2 to 3 PM is where storms start to migrate closer to the Saginaw Bay and Tri-Cities. It’s worth noting that it’s this timeframe where you’ll need to be on the lookout for these storms if you’re in Standish or Midland. At this point, storms will have a better tendency to rotate and could bring an isolated, brief tornado.

Around 3 PM, storms are going to be getting closer to the Saginaw Bay and the Tri-Cities. (WNEM)

Once we get into the 4 to 6 PM timeframe, storms will be closer to Flint, Lapeer, and through the Thumb. Like last week -- and we’re under a similar atmospheric setup today too -- storms were able to spin up pretty easily across the Thumb so this is likely to be the area of main concern for any isolated tornadoes today. Wind gusts of 60 mph and hail of 1″ in diameter are certainly going to be possible and do have a better chance of happening than a tornado.

Storms will be mostly in the Thumb around 5 to 6 PM. (WNEM)

To summarize our threats of severe weather today, take a look at the graphic below. This shows the areas that will have the best rotation to possibly spin up a tornado, and the wind and hail threats are highlighted by a slightly more elevated chance.

All types of severe weather are possible Thursday. (WNEM)

Once these storms pass, after 6 PM the rest of the evening will be quiet past possibly a stray shower. Skies will turn partly to mostly clear through the evening too. Highs today are going to reach close to 82 degrees right before the cold front, dew points also getting well into the 60s which will work together to fuel those storms. Today’s wind will also be southwesterly ahead of the cold front, then turn northwesterly behind the cold front. Wind speeds will be from 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Thursday will see warmer temperatures south and east. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be partly to mostly clear overnight with a low of 59 degrees. The wind will be northwesterly at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Past the wind, it’ll be a quieter night and good to have the windows opens!

Friday

The day will feature variably cloudy skies with only a pop-up shower chance near the shoreline during the afternoon. Otherwise, the day is dry with highs reaching up to 79 degrees. There will be a north northwest wind from 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

