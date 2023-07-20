Fowlerville Community Schools’ controversial flag policy draws attention of ACLU

“The school district’s action has told LGBTQ+ students that they don’t count and that being themselves is something bad and something controversial.”
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan is now weighing in on the Fowlerville School Board’s recent decision to restrict which flags can be displayed in classrooms and on district buildings.

Fowlerville Community Schools approve controversial flag display proposal

Jay Kaplan, a lawyer with the Michigan ACLU LGBTQ+ Rights Project, sent News 10 a statement that reads in part, “Whether intended or not, the school district’s action has told LGBTQ+ students that they don’t count and that being themselves is something bad and something controversial.”

The school district said the new policy is content-neutral and aims to ensure that all display signs align with the district’s educational objectives and support school activities. The school board voted to approve the policy 6-1, which has upset students and parents who support the LGBTQ+ school community.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

