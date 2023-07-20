Gladwin Co. sheriff warns residents about phone scam

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Anna Kathman
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are warning mid-Michigan residents about a phone scam asking for money in lieu of being arrested on a warrant.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies will not call asking for money. Instead, the office said someone may be contacted about a warrant and then asked to turn themselves in.

The sheriff’s office insisted they will never ask for any type of bond payment over the phone. This comes from reports that someone is calling victims, claiming to be an officer asking for a payment over the phone to avoid being arrested for a failure to appear or contempt of court warrant.

Investigators said these calls are not legitimate and are asking residents to not give anyone banking or credit card information.

Anyone who receives a call like this and is unsure about the legitimacy can call 989-426-9284.

Investigators also recommend asking the “officer” for the spelling of their name and badge number.

Read next:
Grand Blanc school board member faces recall over election charges
Amy Facchinello
19-year-old Saginaw man killed in shooting
Michigan State Police were on the scene investigating.
Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General
Michigan State Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that took place at a...
Davison man wins nearly $193K playing lottery
A Davison man won nearly $193,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-10 open again following serious injury crash
Deadly crash in Saginaw on July 18.
Police: Ogemaw Co. woman killed in Saginaw crash
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana.
Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor
Levi Anderson
Car wash held in memory of Reese teen

Latest News

Party on McCarty, the popular summer concert series in Saginaw Township, has been postponed...
Party on McCarty postponed due to weather
A Davison man won nearly $193,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.
Davison man wins nearly $193K playing lottery
Probable cause hearing for man accused of kidnapping Lansing 2-year-old rescheduled
International Moon Day