Gladwin Co. sheriff warns residents about phone scam

GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are warning mid-Michigan residents about a phone scam asking for money in lieu of being arrested on a warrant.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies will not call asking for money. Instead, the office said someone may be contacted about a warrant and then asked to turn themselves in.

The sheriff’s office insisted they will never ask for any type of bond payment over the phone. This comes from reports that someone is calling victims, claiming to be an officer asking for a payment over the phone to avoid being arrested for a failure to appear or contempt of court warrant.

Investigators said these calls are not legitimate and are asking residents to not give anyone banking or credit card information.

Anyone who receives a call like this and is unsure about the legitimacy can call 989-426-9284.

Investigators also recommend asking the “officer” for the spelling of their name and badge number.

