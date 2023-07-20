Grand Blanc school board member faces recall over election charges

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Grand Blanc School Board Member, Amy Facchinello, is facing a recall after she was charged Tuesday by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Facchinello is among 16 people facing several charges for their reported roles in a fake elector scheme aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Grand Blanc parent, Michelle Ryder, filed the paperwork against Facchinello.

”With eight felony charges, I don’t think that she’s going to be able to focus on her job as a school board member,” she said.

Among the charges Facchinello is specifically facing are forgery, election law forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery.

A Cooley Law School professor in Lansing said the last charge holds some weight. The attorney general’s investigation revealed the electors gathered in the Michigan Republican Party’s headquarters’ basement to sign the documents. The documents submitted to Congress showed it was signed at the state capital.

”That means the action of going into the Capitol by some of them means it’s going to be attributed to all of them,” Michael McDaniel, Cooley Law professor, said.

Facchinello and the 15 others will face arraignment in Ingham County but the exact date is not yet known.

