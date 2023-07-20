Jury finds Flint man guilty for 2019 deadly shooting

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A jury has found a Flint man guilty on all charges in relation to a 2019 shooting that killed one person and seriously injured two others.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office said 30-year-old Christopher Meadows was convicted of the following charges:

  • One count of first-degree murder
  • Two counts of attempted murder
  • One count of discharge from a vehicle causing death
  • Two counts of discharge from a vehicle causing serious injury
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Several related felony firearm counts

The prosecutor’s office said according to testimony at the trial, on July 21, 2019, three women were in a car heading north on Saginaw Street between Hamilton Avenue and Pasadena Avenue in Flint when their vehicle was struck by 30 rounds of gunfire being shot from a vehicle behind them.

One of the victims, 26-year-old Wanda Garner of Flint, was killed in the shooting, the prosecutor’s office said, adding the second victim suffered critical injuries and the third victim suffered serious gunshot wounds to both hands.

Wanda Garner
Wanda Garner(WNEM)

The prosecutor’s office said according to the police investigation, Meadows mistook the identity of the vehicle and its occupants and he shot the vehicle in an attempt to seek revenge for a prior shooting of a friend of his.

“This was a terrible tragedy that never should have occurred,” said Prosecutor David Leyton. “These young ladies were in the wrong place at the wrong time and my thoughts go out to the family and friends of the deceased. While nothing can bring back the life of Wanda Garner nor undo the physical and mental harm of the other two victims, justice has been served and Christopher Meadows is being held accountable for his actions under the law.”

The prosecutor’s office said Meadows is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m.

