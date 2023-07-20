Local armory making major upgrades to women’s spaces

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Millions of dollars are being put into a local Michigan National Guard Armory to make major upgrades, but this project focuses on one group of soldiers more than others.

The project is a major undertaking with $4.2 million being spent to modernize the Michigan National Guard Armory in Saginaw.

“This renovation here is really affecting pretty much every aspect of this armory,” said Delbert Avery, the master planner for the Michigan Army National Guard DMVA Construction and Facilities Management Office.

The plans include the basics, like increasing office space and switching to energy-efficient lighting, but the project’s core mission is rooted in equity: upgrading and expanding women’s spaces within the armory.

“Very few of our facilities was designed in a time when women soldiers actually served,” Avery said.

When the Saginaw Armory was built in 1982, the women’s locker room had four toilets and only one shower. Once the renovation is complete, the women’s locker room will have five shower stalls, each with an adjacent changing space.

The plans also include building a private lactation room.

Avery stressed the importance of inclusion and safety to soldiers’ work.

“If they don’t feel safe, or if they don’t have the equitable space to do their job, their basic necessities of doing their job, we’re failing them as leaders,” Avery said.

These updates come at a time when women are one of the largest growing populations in the National Guard.

