WATCH: Man accused of kidnapping Lansing 2-year-old to appear in court for probable cause hearing

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Smith is expected to be in court Thursday for a probable cause hearing.

Rashad Trice allegedly kidnapped Wynter from her home in Lansing after violently assaulting Wynter’s mother on July 2. Wynter was found dead in Detroit on July 5.

Trice was in the 54-A District Court on July 13 for a probable cause conference.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on July 13 her office will be taking over the case so all of the state charges Trice faces can be consolidated into one trial.

In addition to state charges, Trice is also facing federal charges.

He is expected in court on July 20 at 8:30 a.m.

