Party on McCarty postponed due to weather

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Organizers of Party on McCarty in Saginaw Township have postponed Thursday’s event due to inclement weather.

Thursday’s event was supposed to be Motown themed. The event has been rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10.

The next Party on McCarty event is scheduled for Thursday, July 27.

