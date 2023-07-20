People rally for vaccine choice at Michigan State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People asking for transparency from vaccine developers rallied at Michigan’s State Capitol Thursday in support of vaccine choice.

Starting from infancy and continuing into adulthood, many people receive routine vaccines to prevent everything from the flu to measles, but some don’t believe in making those shots a requirement.

“The same way my family and I, we take the time to put the right herbs and vitamins in our bodies, vegetables, eating correctly, is the same way that we have the right to choose not to take your pharmaceuticals,” said rally participant Antoine Hayes.

Hayes and others who share his beliefs are hopeful that, if they make their voices loud enough, vaccines will no longer be necessary for things like public school enrollment; or, in the case of the COVID-19 pandemic, employment. Ralliers like Faredae Miller aren’t pushing for an end to vaccination, she’d just like to see people be able to make that decision for themselves.

“I am a strong believer in medical freedom,” Miller said. “A lot of people assume I’m anti-vaxx. I am for myself, but as far as anti-vaxx goes, I’m more vaccine choice.”

Christina Parks was a speaker at Thursday’s rally. She made her case against vaccine mandates before the Michigan House of Representatives in 2021 and said she’s frustrated to see nothing has changed since then.

“The Flu vaccine, the DTaP vaccine for whooping cough, and the COVID vaccine were never designed, based on those studies, to prevent transmission,” she said. “So why were we mandating things that won’t prevent me from giving it to you, or you from giving it to me?”

It’s the role of state and local health departments to guide the public on health procedures like vaccinations. Clinical Services Coordinator Jennifer Mecomber said it’s the goal of the Jackson County Health Department to “promote the safety of the greater good.”

Part of that mission is encouraging people young and old to get their vaccinations for the sake of public health.

“We want parents to understand that vaccines are safe,” Mecomber said. “And we always follow the recommendations to keep those childhood diseases, hopefully nonexistent.”

Parents who are on the fence about vaccinating their school-aged children can submit a waiver with their local health department to skip over those shots for the time being, but Mecomber said waivers only delay the routine vaccination schedule. She said it does not negate the need for those vaccinations.

Despite the assurance from experts, people at the rally say developers need to be more transparent about the long-term health impacts of vaccination.

