PHOTOS: Gov. Whitmer shows her life in plastic

(Governor Gretchen Whitmer)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer revealed her life in plastic to social media—some might say it’s fantastic.

Whitmer posted to her social media Thursday a variety of photos of her as Barbie, just in time for the movie premiere on July 21.

(Governor Gretchen Whitmer)

“Making it in the real world can be tough,” wrote Whitmer. “That’s why I’m taking action to help even more Michiganders make it in Michigan. We’re investing in every corner of our state and creating opportunities, so every Barbie (and Ken!) can live their dream life.”

(Governor Gretchen Whitmer)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-10 open again following serious injury crash
Deadly crash in Saginaw on July 18.
Police: Ogemaw Co. woman killed in Saginaw crash
Michigan State Police were on the scene investigating.
19-year-old Saginaw man killed in shooting
A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana.
Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Latest News

Groove to spiritual and uplifting music at the Gospel Fest
Thriving Not Surviving: Building Resilience in a Challenging World
Power outages in mid-Michigan
Thousands out of power in mid-Michigan
FILE - Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot speaks with reporters after announcing his 2018...
Michigan clerk stripped of election duties after being charged for acting as fake elector in 2020
(MGN graphic)
A woman, 20, is arrested after 2 children were found in car seats outside a suburban Detroit school