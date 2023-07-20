Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that took place at a Dollar General store in Flint.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 at the Dollar General near Fenton Road and W. Atherton Road.

During the robbery, the male suspect produced a firearm and removed cash from the register, MSP said.

The suspect, who police believe is in his 30s, fled the scene prior to police arriving. It is unclear how much money he took, police said.

No one was injured during the robbery.

No arrests have been made and the robbery remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call the Flint Post at 810-732-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

