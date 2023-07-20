‘A really big deal’: National Fishing competition returns to Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The National Professional Fishing League is making a stop in Bay City this week, and while the competitors are in the Saginaw Bay trying to catch bass, the local economy is reeling in dough.

“Seeing all the people from out of town, and seeing all the boats line up in Vets Park, it’s really exciting and this is a really big deal to have in our community,” said Kellie Rupp, the market director for Downtown Bay City.

Rupp said the National Professional Fishing League competition has hooked big dollars for the area.

“The economic impact is going to be about half a million dollars for Bay County,” she said.

Meanwhile, Brad Fuller, president of the National Professional Fishing League, said he’s glad his organization can provide a financial boost.

“This is going to be a strong one on our side because so many families came with the guys, it’s summer vacation, kids are out of school, the wives are here. So, we’ve got a significant footprint here this week,” Fuller said.

He said this is the second straight year the league is making a stop in Bay City, thanks in large part to a local connection with Ed Clements.

“We’ve got to know Ed very, very well. He’s one of the city commissioners here in Downtown Bay City, and instrumental to us being back here. So, when you make that personal connection, and then you see the impact we bring into town, not just with our money, but with our community service and our community outreach that we did on Wednesday, it’s pretty special,” Fuller said.

As for Rupp, she said the fishing tournament fits in nicely with all of the happenings in Bay City this week.

“We invite everyone to come out to the live weigh-ins. You know, get some shopping done during sidewalk days, there’s some great sales going on. Tomorrow night there’s 38 Special here in the park. Saturday night is Here Come the Mummies, so we’ve got a really busy weekend, but it’s a great weekend to be in Bay City,” Rupp said.

The fishing tournament runs through Saturday, July 22.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.