State budget signed, allocates $24.3B for education

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on the balanced, bipartisan state budget which includes $24.3 billion for education on Thursday, July 20.

TV 5′s James Felton found out what this money will be used for and how a local superintendent feels about it.

“My grandmother told me a long time ago, go by what people do and not what they say. This governor has consistently delivered for children in our state,” said Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Ramont Roberts.

He is excited that state lawmakers are making education a priority.

On Thursday, Whitmer signed the state budget that allocates $24.3 billion for education.

“It’s going to help us help children to become better learners, to become better pre-adolescents, adolescents, and young adults,” Roberts said.

Whitmer said the budget includes the highest per-pupil funding in state history.

“This budget was written to help anyone and everyone be able to make it here in Michigan with a strong academic foundation that starts early, and continues through higher education and beyond,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer said the budget also makes investments in mental health, campus safety, and special education. It provides free breakfast and lunch, and free Pre-K for up to 5,600 more 4-year-olds.

“I want every parent in Michigan to know from the day your child enters Pre-K, ‘til the day they walk across the graduation stage after high school, we will have their backs and yours,” she said.

For his part, Roberts hopes lawmakers will keep paying attention to the needs of students in future state budgets.

“We still have work to do. And I want the focus to stay on educating our children because as our education system goes, so goes our society,” Roberts said.

Whitmer added the state budget will also provide money for school districts to upgrade H-VAC systems, water filters, and more. This is all in an effort to give kids a healthy place to learn.

