State police investigate incident on residential street in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating an incident at a home on North Clinton St. in Saginaw.

A TV5 photojournalist got to the scene around 2:30 a.m. and police were still investigating. The crime scene taped off the home located between Weiss Street and Davenport Ave.

Troopers on scene couldn’t give out any information at that time.

We have reached out to Michigan State Police but have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.