Storm, hail damage in mid-Michigan

Hail in Davison (Photo: Troy Mansberry)
Hail in Davison (Photo: Troy Mansberry)(Troy Mansberry)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Large hail was crashing down on Thursday afternoon, July 20 for many in mid-Michigan after severe storms rolled through.

Several TV5 viewers sent in photos of the hail and damage to surrounding areas.

Caption

The big storm system has since moved out of the area.

Stay with TV5 as we will have more information on storm damage tonight.

For weather updates, head to our First Alert Weather page.

Read next:
PHOTOS: Gov. Whitmer shows her life in plastic
‘Come on Barbie, let’s go govern’: Governor Gretchen Whitmer shows her life in plastic
‘A really big deal’: National Fishing competition returns to Bay City
The National Professional Fishing League is making a stop in Bay City this week.
Jury finds Flint man guilty for 2019 deadly shooting
Wanda Garner
3 suffered life-threatening injuries in Bay Co. crash, 4 others injured
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-10 open again following serious injury crash
Deadly crash in Saginaw on July 18.
Police: Ogemaw Co. woman killed in Saginaw crash
Michigan State Police were on the scene investigating.
19-year-old Saginaw man killed in shooting
A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana.
Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Latest News

The Saginaw Armory is getting millions of dollars of upgrades.
Local armory making major upgrades to women’s spaces
Local armory making major upgrades to women’s spaces
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on the balanced, bipartisan state budget which includes $24.3...
State budget signed, allocates $24.3B for education
Probable cause hearing for man accused of kidnapping Lansing 2-year-old rescheduled
State budget signed, allocates $24.3B for education