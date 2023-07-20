Thousands out of power in mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Thousands of mid-Michigan residents are without power, according to Consumers Energy.

On Thursday, July 20 around 2 p.m., Consumers Energy reported several areas around mid-Michigan were experiencing power outages.

Power outages in mid-Michigan (Consumers Energy)

Some of the areas affected the most as of 4 p.m. include:

Saginaw County area – about 2,300 people without power

Shiawassee County area – about 1,600 people without power

Genesee County area – about 5,000 people without power

Consumers Energy said power is expected to be returned to these areas by 8:45 p.m.

For a full map of mid-Michigan outages, go to the Consumers Energy Outage Map.

