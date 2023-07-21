Avoiding scammers in the midst of storm damage

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Officials are warning residents impacted by Thursday’s severe weather to be careful of scammers.

Some residents have reported solicitors reaching out to do home repairs in areas hit hard by the hailstorm.

“Unfortunately, after any storm like this or disaster, it’s probably going to happen. It’s an ongoing thing every year, someone falls for these kinds of scams,” said Captain Jason Murphy with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.

Murphy is warning residents who were affected by Thursday’s hailstorm not to become a victim twice.

“You might see contractors coming door-to-door trying to get some of your information, maybe have you pay some cash upfront. You always got to be wary of that, anybody coming door-to-door,” he said.

Natural disasters tend to attract scammers and solicitors, often dubbed “storm chasers,” who pose as reputable contractors in damaged communities trying to make money off trusting homeowners.

“If the deal sounds too good to be true, if they’re demanding cash up front, maybe they don’t have any markings on their vehicles, it’s just a regular truck with no business name on it, if they’re unable to provide a business card,” Murphy said.

These are all signs that the business may not be legit.

Murphy said it’s best to get recommendations from your insurance company and do your own research before handing over any money.

Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez said he agrees.

“There’s all kind of different ways to do that: internet, Google, Angie’s List, things like that. Just use whatever resources you have. Talk to other people who may have had repairs done similar, who they used, who they got estimates from, things like that. Don’t take the first person that comes over and says, ‘I’ll fix this and for dirt cheap,’” Gomez said.

He added to never pay for a service before it’s complete, because once your money is gone, there may be no getting it back.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.