DOW Great Lakes Bay Invitational - Round Two

By Mark Pearson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The DOW Great Lakes Bay Invitational had a slight delay during day two but every golfer did finish their round.

The cut ended up being three under par. 37 duos made the cut by shooting -3 or better combined during the first two days of play.

Midland’s Kim Dinh and her teammate made the cut while former MSU player Valery Plata and Lapeer native Kris Tamulis didn’t.

