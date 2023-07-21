Flint gives update on river spill

The city of Flint confirmed the substance that spilled into the Flint River in late June near the Utah Avenue Bridge was petroleum.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The city said the spill started near Dort Highway and was a one-time discharge. It has since stopped.

The city said it believes roughly 10 gallons of the substance spilled into the river, as opposed to the estimated 200 to 300 gallons.

Once clean-up is wrapped up, the no-contact order will be lifted. There is no word yet on what that timeline looks like.

